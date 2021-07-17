Old Well Partners LLC Invests $182,000 in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADVM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 247.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,975,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,453 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 5,501,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,632,000 after purchasing an additional 916,800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,657,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,967,000 after purchasing an additional 602,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 1,135.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,087,000 after purchasing an additional 600,965 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,296,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,502,000 after purchasing an additional 511,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADVM. Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.16.

NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $3.09 on Friday. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $19.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.53.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million. Equities research analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

