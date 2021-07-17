Old Well Partners LLC Takes Position in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Old Well Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000. AnaptysBio makes up about 0.1% of Old Well Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 31.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB opened at $26.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.05. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.92 and a 52-week high of $35.85. The company has a market capitalization of $713.54 million, a PE ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 0.06.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.41 million. Analysts forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other AnaptysBio news, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 99,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.54 per share, with a total value of $2,344,584.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

ANAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on AnaptysBio in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

