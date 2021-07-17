Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Sold by Newtyn Management LLC

Newtyn Management LLC lessened its position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 48.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430,000 shares during the quarter. Adient comprises approximately 5.4% of Newtyn Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Newtyn Management LLC’s holdings in Adient were worth $19,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Adient by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 59.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adient during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Adient by 169.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Adient by 3,494.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Adient in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Adient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.91.

Shares of ADNT stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,123,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,426. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.05, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.28. Adient plc has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $53.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. Adient had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adient plc will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $43,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,774.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of Adient stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $209,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,481,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,150 shares of company stock valued at $289,614. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

