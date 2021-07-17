StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Sold by Old Well Partners LLC

Old Well Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,106 shares during the period. StoneCo makes up 3.0% of Old Well Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Old Well Partners LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $6,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,517,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,940,000 after buying an additional 2,133,906 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,423,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,353,000 after buying an additional 1,717,384 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,534,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,362,000 after buying an additional 1,071,990 shares during the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,483,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,283,000 after buying an additional 147,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth about $288,922,000. 61.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STNE opened at $56.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.51, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.30. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52 week low of $56.82 and a 52 week high of $70.74.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $867.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.00 million. StoneCo had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 24.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on STNE shares. decreased their price target on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on StoneCo in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.27.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

