One01 Capital LP Takes Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

One01 Capital LP bought a new stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 697,354 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,823,000. Vipshop makes up 9.7% of One01 Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 36.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 48.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 68.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

VIPS stock opened at $18.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.64. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $14.86 and a 52-week high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on VIPS. HSBC cut their price target on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

