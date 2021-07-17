Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 489.20 ($6.39).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of Network International in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.06) price target on shares of Network International in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Network International alerts:

LON:NETW opened at GBX 364.80 ($4.77) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 405.33. Network International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 178.10 ($2.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 502 ($6.56). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 381.76.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Network International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Network International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.