150,000 Shares in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAAU) Acquired by Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAAU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, III Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.01.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

