Gotham Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,037 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 5,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $479,680.11. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $650,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,641.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,773 shares of company stock valued at $7,863,935. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,527,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,770,970. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.83. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $72.61 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.62.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

