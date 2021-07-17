$29.00 Million in Sales Expected for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) will report sales of $29.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $65.00 million and the lowest is $11.00 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $52.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.48 million to $109.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $96.42 million, with estimates ranging from $44.76 million to $146.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.01).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MIRM shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.57.

In other news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 10,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $180,288.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 99,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $1,570,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 159,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,289. Corporate insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $437,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $749,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 132,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,502,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.67. 90,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,818. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $27.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.97.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

