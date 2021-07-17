S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Gates Capital Management Inc.

Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 529,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128,569 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for about 6.8% of Gates Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Gates Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of S&P Global worth $186,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.5% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 369,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,358,000 after purchasing an additional 12,621 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 16.6% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 127,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,081,000 after purchasing an additional 18,207 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 170.4% during the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 45,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,167,000 after purchasing an additional 28,873 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $568,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 36.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $443.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.25.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $414.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,284. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.83. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $419.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $99.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

