$27.59 Million in Sales Expected for Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) will announce $27.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.98 million and the lowest is $27.10 million. Intersect ENT posted sales of $9.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 182.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full-year sales of $119.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $118.98 million to $119.75 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $139.82 million, with estimates ranging from $135.12 million to $145.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Intersect ENT.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.09). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 87.96% and a negative return on equity of 91.97%. The business had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised Intersect ENT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intersect ENT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the first quarter worth $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the first quarter worth $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 21.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.60. 434,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,921. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.63. Intersect ENT has a fifty-two week low of $14.68 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

