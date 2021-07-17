$6.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) to post sales of $6.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.90 billion and the highest is $6.98 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported sales of $6.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full year sales of $27.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.72 billion to $27.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $28.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.01 billion to $28.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.53.

HPE traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.86. The stock had a trading volume of 9,645,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,486,889. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $16.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $160,948.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,162.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $4,459,150.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 463,150 shares of company stock valued at $7,570,465 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 80,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 78,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.7% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 17,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

