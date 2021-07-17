Analysts Anticipate Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) to Announce $1.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) will report earnings per share of $1.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the lowest is $0.97. Walgreens Boots Alliance posted earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full year earnings of $4.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WBA. Mizuho increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

WBA stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.02. 5,410,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,127,488. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.10. The company has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $57.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.477 dividend. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.45%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

