Short Interest in Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Expands By 135.7%

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 135.7% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Old Point Financial stock remained flat at $$23.90 during trading on Friday. 29 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,847. Old Point Financial has a 12-month low of $14.79 and a 12-month high of $26.26. The company has a market capitalization of $125.24 million, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.59.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its stake in Old Point Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 197,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 14.0% during the first quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,227,000 after buying an additional 63,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.86% of the company’s stock.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

