Short Interest in Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MILC) Rises By 131.0%

Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MILC) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 131.0% from the June 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:MILC remained flat at $$0.67 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.66. Millennium Investment & Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.80.

Get Millennium Investment & Acquisition alerts:

About Millennium Investment & Acquisition

Millennium India Acquisition Company Inc is a close-ended investment company. The firm primarily intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, or other similar transaction with one or more businesses that have operations primarily in India. It seeks to invest in companies operating in the financial services sector, healthcare, infrastructure and consumer, retail, and hospitality sectors.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Millennium Investment & Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millennium Investment & Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.