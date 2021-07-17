Short Interest in Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MILC) Rises By 131.0%

Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MILC) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 131.0% from the June 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
OTCMKTS:MILC remained flat at $$0.67 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.66. Millennium Investment & Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.80.
About Millennium Investment & Acquisition
