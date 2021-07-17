UMA (UMA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $36.43 Million

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One UMA coin can currently be purchased for about $8.27 or 0.00026037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UMA has a market capitalization of $511.06 million and $36.43 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UMA has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UMA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00048736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00013917 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.08 or 0.00805791 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005791 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

About UMA

UMA (UMA) is a coin. It launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 103,694,868 coins and its circulating supply is 61,762,216 coins. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.