New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Short Interest Update

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 512,600 shares, an increase of 145.0% from the June 15th total of 209,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 13.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN GBR traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $4.43. 262,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,342,876. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74. New Concept Energy has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $30.99. The company has a current ratio of 21.90, a quick ratio of 21.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get New Concept Energy alerts:

New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

In other New Concept Energy news, major shareholder Realty Advisors Inc sold 51,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $309,453.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,503,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,063,976.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Concept Energy in the first quarter worth $45,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy in the first quarter worth $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy in the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy in the first quarter worth $143,000. 3.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. It owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.