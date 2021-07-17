ACoconut (AC) Price Tops $0.23

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 17th. In the last seven days, ACoconut has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ACoconut coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000713 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ACoconut has a total market cap of $603,043.27 and approximately $4,690.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00051378 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003284 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000287 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000087 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 115.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

ACoconut (AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

