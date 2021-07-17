Park West Asset Management LLC Has $7.54 Million Holdings in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC)

Park West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) by 336.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 770,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594,247 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC owned 1.47% of Montes Archimedes Acquisition worth $7,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAAC opened at $9.90 on Friday. Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

