Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) will report earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.25). Ocular Therapeutix reported earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.53). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to $0.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 103.20% and a negative net margin of 591.81%. The company had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

In related news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $143,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 7.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 1.4% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 20.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $12.21 on Monday. Ocular Therapeutix has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.06.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device designed to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

