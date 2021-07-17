Park West Asset Management LLC Invests $5.04 Million in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENNVU)

Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENNVU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENNVU. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000.

Shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $11.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.04.

ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Summit, New Jersey,

