Park West Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 70,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,197,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Zillow Group by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZG shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.33.

Shares of ZG stock opened at $105.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 531.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 78.55 and a beta of 1.34. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.75 and a 1 year high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.16.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

