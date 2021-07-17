Park West Asset Management LLC Invests $12.64 Million in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA)

Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,638,000. Park West Asset Management LLC owned approximately 7.51% of Liberty Media Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMACA. Hickory Lane Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,022,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,121,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,393,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,352,000. 19.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Media Acquisition alerts:

LMACA stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $11.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.19.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.