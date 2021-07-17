Paulson & CO. Inc. Purchases 1,150,000 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Paulson & CO. Inc. grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 460.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares during the quarter. Alexion Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 4.9% of Paulson & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Paulson & CO. Inc. owned about 0.63% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $214,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $39,000. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $180.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.58. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.91 and a 1-year high of $187.45. The firm has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.25.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALXN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.