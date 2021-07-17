First Foundation Advisors Grows Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in American Tower were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. United Bank lifted its holdings in American Tower by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 5,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of American Tower by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,707,000 after buying an additional 7,551 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 189,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,493,000 after buying an additional 16,991 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of AMT opened at $282.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $264.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $284.11.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 60.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.18.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,187,962.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,612 shares of company stock valued at $17,312,747 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Read More: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.