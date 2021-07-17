First Foundation Advisors Decreases Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

First Foundation Advisors reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 17.0% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 22.4% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 16,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 22.1% in the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 8.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,624,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,183,000 after purchasing an additional 129,946 shares during the period. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $138.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.57. The firm has a market cap of $124.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

A number of research firms recently commented on IBM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.50.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.