NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance decreased its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 25.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,457 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,126,709 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,052,312,000 after buying an additional 3,205,472 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,637,396 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $933,693,000 after buying an additional 270,093 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,457,097 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $897,392,000 after buying an additional 718,833 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $678,548,000 after purchasing an additional 651,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 73.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,069,257 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $816,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,687,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $190.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a PE ratio of 128.45, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $114.38 and a one year high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.19%.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

