6,645 Shares in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Purchased by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $9,992,000. Engle Capital Management L.P. increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 37,129 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $13,448,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $2,329,000. 48.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Shares of ZI stock opened at $49.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $60.28. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,243.44.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.49 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.11.

In related news, COO Kirk Norman Brown sold 6,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $289,238.00. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $45,282.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,282.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,058,502 shares of company stock valued at $334,527,636 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.