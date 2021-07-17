Brokerages Set Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Target Price at $443.43

Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $443.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $518.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $509.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45 and a beta of 1.59. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $246.83 and a fifty-two week high of $549.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total transaction of $442,540.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,518.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cristen L. Kogl sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.30, for a total value of $250,647.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,674 shares of company stock valued at $33,802,066 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 14.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 42.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

