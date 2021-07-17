Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) Receives GBX 254 Average Price Target from Analysts

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 254 ($3.32).

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRW. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Monday, July 5th. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of MRW stock traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) on Friday, hitting GBX 262.70 ($3.43). The stock had a trading volume of 4,899,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,811,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 207.81. The company has a market capitalization of £6.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.68. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a one year low of GBX 161.30 ($2.11) and a one year high of GBX 269 ($3.51).

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

