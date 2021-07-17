Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) to Post -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BIOLASE’s earnings. BIOLASE posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that BIOLASE will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BIOLASE.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 121.41% and a negative net margin of 67.89%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIOL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

In other BIOLASE news, CEO John R. Beaver acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 516,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,397.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIOL. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in BIOLASE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BIOLASE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BIOLASE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in BIOLASE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BIOLASE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

BIOL stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.58. 1,071,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,499. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.70. BIOLASE has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.51. The stock has a market cap of $87.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.44.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BIOLASE (BIOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.