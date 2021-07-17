Brokerages Expect ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $40.04 Million

Brokerages expect ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) to report $40.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $40.07 million. ChannelAdvisor posted sales of $37.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full year sales of $158.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $156.67 million to $160.07 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $172.95 million, with estimates ranging from $171.10 million to $176.08 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $39.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.34 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 14.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

In other news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 25,500 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $616,335.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,326.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $457,000.00. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 29,488 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 33,681 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 310.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

ECOM stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.77. The company had a trading volume of 146,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,258. The stock has a market cap of $676.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.85. ChannelAdvisor has a 1-year low of $12.94 and a 1-year high of $28.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.12.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

