HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.18 Million

Analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) will announce $86.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $82.00 million and the highest is $89.60 million. HomeStreet reported sales of $88.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full-year sales of $347.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $338.00 million to $352.78 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $329.62 million, with estimates ranging from $320.10 million to $341.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.23. HomeStreet had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $93.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.16 million.

HMST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

In related news, CFO John Michel purchased 8,400 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.60 per share, for a total transaction of $357,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the first quarter valued at $82,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the first quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMST traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.31. 87,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,407. HomeStreet has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $52.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.39. The company has a market capitalization of $817.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

