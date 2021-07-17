Park West Asset Management LLC Takes $24.31 Million Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,311,000. Park West Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Roblox at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RBLX. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 32.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RBLX shares. Truist lifted their price objective on Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. started coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Roblox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

In related news, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $4,858,620.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,200.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $4,610,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 656,377 shares of company stock valued at $62,313,046.

Shares of RBLX opened at $77.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.66. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.90 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

