PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Shares Sold by Park West Asset Management LLC

Park West Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 909,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,052 shares during the period. PPD accounts for approximately 1.0% of Park West Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Park West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PPD were worth $34,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in PPD by 0.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 311,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PPD by 92.2% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 171,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 82,417 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in PPD by 3.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPD during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of PPD by 28.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of PPD in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of PPD in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist lowered shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of PPD to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPD currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.08.

Shares of PPD stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. PPD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.17. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.79, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.22.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. PPD had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPD, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

PPD Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

