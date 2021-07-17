STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Earns Buy Rating from Capital One Financial

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Capital One Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $44.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Capital One Financial‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.84% from the stock’s current price. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for STAG Industrial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on STAG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.
Shares of NYSE:STAG traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,103,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,032. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.38. STAG Industrial has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $40.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.90.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STAG. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 53.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.
STAG Industrial Company Profile
STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.
