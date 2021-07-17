STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Earns Buy Rating from Capital One Financial

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Capital One Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $44.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Capital One Financial‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.84% from the stock’s current price. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for STAG Industrial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on STAG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STAG traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,103,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,032. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.38. STAG Industrial has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $40.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.90.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 32.77%. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that STAG Industrial will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STAG. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 53.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.