Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Shares in RMG Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:RMGB)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:RMGB) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 340,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,549,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth approximately $10,020,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth approximately $7,083,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in RMG Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,547,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RMG Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,787,000. Institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RMGB opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95. RMG Acquisition Co. II has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $14.08.

RMG Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

