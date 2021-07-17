Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 384,745 Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LWAC)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LWAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 384,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LWAC. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Locust Walk Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Locust Walk Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Locust Walk Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Locust Walk Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Locust Walk Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $487,000. 35.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LWAC opened at $9.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84. Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $10.05.

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

