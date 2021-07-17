Brokerages Anticipate Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.10). Motus GI reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.44). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Motus GI had a negative net margin of 14,376.86% and a negative return on equity of 82.42%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Motus GI in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Motus GI from $2.50 to $2.05 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Motus GI during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Motus GI by 74.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 21,991 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motus GI during the first quarter worth $68,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motus GI during the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motus GI during the first quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors own 16.65% of the company’s stock.

Motus GI stock opened at $0.96 on Monday. Motus GI has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $2.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.04.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

