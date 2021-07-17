Pentwater Capital Management LP Invests $498,000 in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JOFFU)

Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JOFFU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JOFFU. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,380,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,739,000. Portsea Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,047,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,960,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,970,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JOFFU opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.99. JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $10.90.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

