Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Takes $4.05 Million Position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,655,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter worth $423,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,044,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,543,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter worth $3,036,000.

NASDAQ SRNGU opened at $10.39 on Friday. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $11.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.41.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

