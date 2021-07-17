Pentwater Capital Management LP Takes Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHK. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $50.14 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $56.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $14.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $12.64. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 109.73% and a net margin of 109.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $1.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.65%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CHK shares. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.