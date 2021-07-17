Pentwater Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 30,100 Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OLO opened at $34.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.12. Olo Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $44.89.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.59 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. OLO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

