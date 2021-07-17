Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 435,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,307,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $392,000.

Shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42.

7GC & Co Holdings Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

