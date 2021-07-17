Pentwater Capital Management LP Takes Position in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC)

Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at $248,000.

VAQC opened at $9.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $10.15.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

