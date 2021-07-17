Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 500,000 Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,925,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 0.06% of Clarim Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $740,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $966,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,074,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,263,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,415,000. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLRM stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. Clarim Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

