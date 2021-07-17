Pentwater Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in Astrea Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ASAXU)

Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Astrea Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ASAXU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Astrea Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Ampfield Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Astrea Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Astrea Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Astrea Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astrea Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000.

Astrea Acquisition stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95. Astrea Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39.

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded 2020 and is based in Key Biscayne, Florida.

