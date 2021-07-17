Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSAQ)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSAQ) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 481,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 0.06% of Global Synergy Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,033,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Synergy Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,005,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global Synergy Acquisition during the first quarter worth $967,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Global Synergy Acquisition during the first quarter worth $687,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global Synergy Acquisition during the first quarter worth $485,000.

Global Synergy Acquisition stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $10.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74.

Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

