Pentwater Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $168,000. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SHLS opened at $27.11 on Friday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $44.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.37.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $49.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shoals Technologies Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.62.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.