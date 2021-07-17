MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,183 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.71.

Shares of ALLY opened at $50.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.59. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.86 and a 52 week high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 30.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

In other news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $151,771.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,457,478.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 665,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,924,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,122. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.